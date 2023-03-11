Detectives investigate shooting involving Everett Police Officer

A multi-agency investigation is underway after a Saturday shooting involving an Everett Police officer.

According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), the incident happened sometime early Saturday morning at a residence near the corner of 91st Pl. SW and Sharon Dr.

Details are limited at this time. The EPD says more information will be released sometime Saturday afternoon.

Per state law, the investigation was turned over from the EPD to an Independent Investigative Team with detectives from Skagit and Island Counties.

This is a developing story.