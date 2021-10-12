Detectives investigate possible arson at Islamic Center of Tacoma

article

Deputies are investigating a possible arson after a fire Monday night at the Islamic Center of Tacoma in University Place.

At about 8 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the 2000 block of Bridgeport Way West.

Investigators said people were inside the building when the fire started but they got out safely.

Witnesses told deputies the fire may have been intentionally set.

Pierce County detectives have initiated an arson investigation.

