Man, woman found dead in Georgetown apartment; suspect arrested

Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday in the Georgetown neighborhood.

At about 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South.

When police arrived, they found the bodies of a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

Detectives are investigating the deaths as a homicide and they do not believe this was random.

Police said on Monday that they arrested a 42-year-old man and he was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.