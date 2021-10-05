Detectives investigate homicide after human remains found in Kittitas County

article

A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were found last week in Kittitas County.

On Oct. 1, deputies responded to a report of human remains discovered by a hiker in the Stampede Pass area.

According to investigators, due to the length of time the remains were outside and state of decomposition, the body wasn’t identifiable.

On Tuesday, detectives said they are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office released the body to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for a forensic autopsy this week.

