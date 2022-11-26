Detectives investigate deadly shooting, rollover crash in Everett

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that resulted in a rollover car crash in Everett Friday night.

According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), police responded to the intersection of Beverly Blvd. and 75th St. SE just after 7:40 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

When police arrived, they discovered one of the vehicles involved was rolled over near the intersection.

Authorities say they found a man trapped inside the car with a gunshot wound. Once medics arrived, he was pronounced dead.

Detectives worked throughout the night to recover as much evidence they could find. At this point in the investigation, authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Police have not found any suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the EPD Tip Line at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.