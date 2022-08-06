Detectives investigate deadly shooting in Seattle's University District

article

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Seattle’s University District early Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of NE 42nd St. and 7th Ave. NE near the University of Washington Medical Center for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man, who appeared to be in his 30s, with a gunshot wound.

Officers and medics with the Seattle Fire Department performed life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

At this time, a suspect remains at large.

SPD’s crime scene investigative unit and homicide detectives will continue to investigate.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

