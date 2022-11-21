Shooting leaves man dead in Bellevue, police say

Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in Bellevue on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street before 4 a.m.

Investigators said witnesses reported hearing several shots fired and then a crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car that had crashed into another car in a parking lot. Police found a victim inside the car and identified the victim as a 30-year-old man, who didn't have a known address and had recently moved multiple times.

Police do not have any suspect information and are searching for potential witnesses.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at BPDTips@bellevuewa.gov.