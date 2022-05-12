Detectives investigate after three officers shoot and kill suspect in Wenatchee

article

Detectives are investigating after three police officers shot and killed a man in Wenatchee, according to a Thursday press release.

According to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU), detectives are investigating the incident that happened on N. Chelan Ave. and Palouse St. in front of the Living Hope Community Church in Wenatchee.

Authorities say the suspect, 36-year-old Alexander J. White from East Wenatchee, was shot and killed in the incident. NCW SIU have identified the three officers who shot the suspect, all remain on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Officer Brian Hewitt, one of the three officers involved, was injured. He was treated and released for his injuries the same day of the incident.

Details as to how the incident unfolded are limited at this time.

NCW SIU continues to examine evidence, conduct interviews and review officer worn cameras as part of the investigative process.

This is a developing story.

