Detectives investigate after man found dead in Seattle's Kobe Terrace Park

A man was found dead early Friday morning at a park in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

Before 2:30 a.m., officers who were patrolling the area saw a man lying on the ground at the entrance of the Kobe Terrace Park on South Washington Street.

Police said the man was not responsive and officers started first aid on him. Officers then noticed he had gunshot wounds.

When medics arrived, they attempted life-saving measures but the 34-year-old man had died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

