Detectives hope DNA testing will help solve case after shoe containing woman's foot washes ashore

Detectives are hoping that DNA testing will help them solve a Jane Doe cold case after a shoe containing a woman's foot washed ashore in Western Washington.

In Dec. 2021, a shoe containing a foot was found in Port Angeles near the mouth of the Elwha River. It was a woman's size 8 New Balance shoe.

But despite efforts to solve the case, the woman's identity remains a mystery.

The sheriff's office has teamed up with Texas-based Othram labs to see if DNA testing could help identify this woman or a close relative.

In this age of crowdfunding crimefighting, detectives are hoping the public will donate dollars and DNA for this effort.

Anyone with information should contact the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.