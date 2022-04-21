Expand / Collapse search

Detectives ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect in Puyallup

Pierce County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect who robbed the Handy Corner Store in Puyallup. Authorities are urging anyone with information to send a message or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed the Handy Corner Store at gunpoint. 

Authorities say the suspect walked into the Handy Corner Store in Puyallup on April 15, pointed a gun at the clerk and stole a handful of cash. 

The suspect then ran out of the store and hopped into a getaway car, which appears to be a red sedan.

Authorities are urging anyone who might be able to identify the suspect to send a message or an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.