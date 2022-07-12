Detectives arrest suspect accused of stealing catalytic converters, packages in Bellevue

Detectives arrested a suspect accused of stealing packages from doorsteps, catalytic convertors from driveways in Bellevue on Tuesday.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), detectives arrested 22-year-old Dan Pham after obtaining home security footage of him stealing items.

BPD detectives say they started investigating Pham back in December and brought their findings to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for those cases. However, detectives say Pham quickly got back to stealing packages and catalytic convertors in May.

After finding home surveillance footage of what appeared to be Pham stealing converters and packages, detectives developed probable cause to arrest him in his home in Seattle.

BPD detectives say they searched Pham’s car and found a saw, blades and gloves matching the tools he was seen wearing in the video.

The King County Prosecutors Office has charged Pham with three counts of theft in the second degree.