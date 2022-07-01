Detectives arrest man in Federal Way for owning child pornography

article

After a lengthy investigation beginning in January, detectives located and arrested a man for possessing child pornography.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), detectives served a warrant in Federal Way and arrested a 35-year-old man on four counts of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the first degree.

The TPD says the arrest was made possible with the help of the FBI and the Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story.