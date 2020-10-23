Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
Detectives arrest Auburn woman accused of killing 25-year-old in Shoreline

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Q13 FOX

Major Crimes investigating death of woman in Shoreline parking lot

Authorities identified a person who died late Monday in a Shoreline parking lot as a 25-year-old woman.

SHORELINE, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 31-year-old Auburn woman accused of killing a woman earlier this week in Shoreline.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, Major Crimes Detectives arrested the suspect Thursday night. The unidentified suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Authorities said medics were called before 10:00 p.m. Monday to a parking lot in the 15300 block of Aurora Ave. N. First responders performed CPR, but the woman died at the scene.

The King County Medical Examiner has since identified the victim as 25-year-old Azhane Mitchell.

The suspect's first court appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon. No further details have been released.