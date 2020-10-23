Detectives arrest Auburn woman accused of killing 25-year-old in Shoreline

Detectives arrested a 31-year-old Auburn woman accused of killing a woman earlier this week in Shoreline.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, Major Crimes Detectives arrested the suspect Thursday night. The unidentified suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Authorities said medics were called before 10:00 p.m. Monday to a parking lot in the 15300 block of Aurora Ave. N. First responders performed CPR, but the woman died at the scene.

The King County Medical Examiner has since identified the victim as 25-year-old Azhane Mitchell.

The suspect's first court appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon. No further details have been released.