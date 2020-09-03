Despite evacuation order due to Evans Canyon Fire, some stay in place

Despite evacuation orders, some people near the Evans Canyon Fire choose to stay in their homes.

The blaze has spread to more than 34,000 acres in Yakima County.

Hundreds of people fight the fire, and evacuation orders are in place, however some are not leaving.

“Even though they have said we have to evacuate I don’t want to,” said Ruth Mathews.

Mathews has lived in the area for about two decades. She says she has a reason she is hesitant to evacuate her home.

“For fear of people coming in and stealing stuff, and that’s not uncommon around here,” she said.

Advertisement

Mathews says in the 20 years she’s lived in the area, she’s never had to leave her home due to fires.

“You know it’s far enough away, there is enough green around us,” she said.

However, she is still preparing and packing in case she does need to evacuate fast. Those preparations include making sure she can transport her two horses away from the property.

“People say get rid of those horses they cost you too much money, but that’s why I’m alive,” she said.

Officials say anyone with animals, or livestock looking to evacuate can go to the Yakima State Fair Park.