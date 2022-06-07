Des Moines SWAT call results in arrest of man accused of holding woman captive

A man has been booked into the King County Jail on investigation of felony assault and unlawful restraint after Des Moines Police say he held a woman captive, prompting a SWAT response.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South 194th Street just after 1 p.m. According to Des Moines police, a 911 caller had reported that a partially-clothed woman was running down the street, yelling that she had been held captive by a man in a nearby home.

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation. She had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene asked the man in question to come outside several times. When he did not, they established a perimeter and obtained a search warrant.

SWAT crews were able to get the man out on his own accord after deploying a chemical agent into the home.

No one else was in the residence.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.