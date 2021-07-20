Des Moines police investigating deadly shooting near Planet Fitness

article

Des Moine police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near a Planet Fitness on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a shooting at the Planet Fitness on Pacific Highway S around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving attempts by medics.

Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

The suspects have been described as a male and female of mixed race, who are also both currently considered to be armed at dangerous, according to police.



It's unknown what led up to the shooting or if the suspects knew the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

