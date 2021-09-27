Des Moines police release footage of moments before 3 were killed, 3 injured in shooting

Police continue to investigate after three people were killed and another three were injured in a shooting at a Des Moines bar on Sunday, and hope new surveillance footage will shed light on the incident.

Des Moines PD released surveillance video a little over two minutes long that shows a crowded parking lot outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge right before the shooting.

Police say at this time, no one in the video has been identified as a suspect, but they are asking the public to contact police if they have any information on suspects or have any information on the events in the surveillance footage.

Des Moines PD have not released video of the shooting, but the surveillance video appears to show a fight between several people. A man can be seen pushing a woman down on the ground and two women appear to shove each other. At one point, a man is pushed to the ground and another man can be seen punching his head several times. That person remained on the ground as other people continued to fight around him.

Police were called to the pub on Pacific Highway South and Ken Des Moines Road early Sunday morning.

As of Monday, two of the injured people were released from the hospital, and the third is in stable condition.

An initial investigation suggests a fight broke out between two people in the bar. Others got involved and the fight spilled out into the parking lot. Police say ‘involved parties’ got into two vehicles and started driving away, shooting into the crowd of people.

"We’ve identified three different rounds, so we’re assuming three shooters, but we’re not 100 percent sure yet. We know two vehicles and it sounds like shots were fired from both those vehicles," said Sergeant Scott Oak of Des Moines PD's Special Investigations Unit. "Violence in South King County right now is crazy. Our resources are spread thin. We're short-staffed so this sort of thing seems like it’s all too common."

People can provide any anonymous tips through Puget Sound Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a cash reward for tips leading to the arrest of suspects.

