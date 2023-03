article

Des Moines Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Anyi Orellana was last seen in Des Moines at 8 p.m. on March 9.

Police say she may be in the Montlake Terrace or Lynnwood area with a man, who possibly goes by Miguel Angel Lanza.

Anyi is 5'1" and weighs around 125 pounds. She has black and red hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, call 911.