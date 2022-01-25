Des Moines police increase patrols on Pacific Highway South to address crime uptick

Des Moines Police Department launched a new initiative in January 2022, expanding its special investigations unit to address the issue of rising crime and violence in a Des Moines neighborhood.

The patrol is focused on Pacific Highway South between South 224th Street and South 260th Street. Members of the special investigations unit, street crime detectives, a code enforcement officer, patrol division, community officers and crisis responders are leading the initiative.

"Primarily focused on outreach and helping people. We’re not necessarily out there first as enforcement, although that is a primary component of the police department, but our goal is to outreach first," said Detective Sgt. Scott Oak with Des Moines police.

John Takyi has seen a lot of change along the highway. He has owned St. John Barbershop on that street for 10 years. He said he has lost customers because the increasing crime, violence, prostitution and homelessness has gotten out of hand.

"People scared. And people will call, ‘Hey, John—your area, there was a shooting. Man, I have to be very careful coming there.’ And it’s not a joke, they are serious. Who wants to go to a place where maybe they can get in crossfire?" said Takyi.

Next to his business is the La Familia bar and restaurant where six people were shot in September after a fight broke out. Three people died.

The restaurant is near the intersection of Pacific Highway South and Kent Des Moines Road—what police said was one of the most challenging parts of the city. It’s also the intersection where two pedestrians were killed during a hit-and-run this month.

"We’ve had numerous shootings in that area," said Oak. "That intersection splits the City of Kent and the City of Des Moines, so we share responsibility in that area."

So far, the patrol has made five arrests, recovered 11 stolen cars and issued 23 warnings. Oak said a very important part in doing this work is their community officers and crisis responders from the GPS Unit (Getting People Services). He said the department hired the members to do outreach with those who are experiencing homelessness.

"That’s why it’s so important for us to have them out there—not in uniforms, they don’t look like the police, they’re not acting like the police. They’re out there purely to try to get people to services and get people off the street and get people into shelters or homes, help people find jobs, food," said Oak.

So far, the patrol has made 13 referrals to resources for people experiencing homelessness or a mental health condition. The GPS Unit is also going to small encampments along the highway asking people what their needs are and handing out fliers with information to verified resources.

"A lot of times we’ll try to get help to someone and they say, ‘Well I’ve already tried that, I’ve called this number nobody answered, or I’ve done this and it doesn’t work.’ So, one thing I wanted to do when we hand this out, I want to make sure when somebody calls that phone number that somebody is going to be on the other end to help them out," said Oak.

Business owners like Takyi said they are hopeful crime will reduce and safety will increase with the help of the emphasis patrol. Takyi said if things don’t change, he might have to change locations.

"If you are not making money to pay your bills, pay the rent and support your life, what are you going to do? Have to leave. If it keeps on slowing things down, it will collapse the business," said Takyi.

Takyi said he hopes the emphasis patrols can get the job done bringing order back to the highway.

"It will help us, it will help the people on the street because most of them are really in need," said Taki. "That would be great, it would be great for the community. So, I applaud that."

