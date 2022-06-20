Des Moines PD, King County Sheriff's investigating apparent homicide near Skyway

Des Moines police are assisting the King County Sheriff's Office with an apparent homicide investigation.

Des Moines PD told FOX 13 that there appears to be at least two crime scenes, with one in Skyway and another in Des Moines.

There is a large police presence on Beacon Coal Mine Road S., near the Duwamish River in Skyway, where Des Moines police said a body was found.

Des Moines PD got a call around 7:30 p.m. from the King County Sheriff's Office saying that a body was found and could be related to an incident that happened in Des Moines, according to Sgt. Scott Oak with Des Moines PD.

Neither agency has specified what that "incident" in Des Moines was.

No information has been released yet on a victim or any possible suspects.

This investigation is in the early stages.

FOX 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

If anyone was in the area of Beacon Coal Mine Road S. and Route 900 in the last day or two and saw anything suspicious (like an out-of-place vehicle or person), police want to hear from you. Contact Des Moines PD at 206-878-3301 or contact them online.