Des Moines man in critical condition after being shot by family member

A domestic violence call in Des Moines ended with a man fighting for his life due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Des Moines police were dispatched to the 25400 block of 16th PL S. for a reported domestic incident.

Once they arrived on scene, police said they found out that an individual had been shot inside the house.

Police said they located a 50-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers say they provided medical aid to the victim until King County Medics arrived and continued life-saving measures when he was then taken to Harborview Medical Center.

He is currently listed in critical condition.

Des Moines police handcuffed and put the victim's 70-year-old stepdad into the back of a police car.

The victim's 75-year-old mother, who was unharmed, was also located inside the home. They were both transported to the Des Moines Police Department for questioning. According to police, all three individuals live at the same residence.

Neighbor Cesar Lopez, told Q13 News he didn't think that something like this would happen in his neighborhood. Lopez said the area is very calm and safe.

"You think you know someone," said Lopez. "It's very scary because I didn't even know they owned firearms here, the neighbors own firearms.

