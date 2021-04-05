Derek Chauvin trial live: Witness testimony continues Tuesday

The state will continue calling witnesses and experts Tuesday to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, entered its second week of testimony. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May.

Here are the witnesses who have testified so far on Tuesday:

Sgt. Ker Yang, 24-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department. He currently coordinates MPD's Crisis Intervention Training unit.

No decision yet on testimony from Floyd companion Morries Hall

Court proceedings began Tuesday with a hearing where Morries Hall, one of the people who was with Floyd the night of his deadly arrest, appeared remotely from jail. Judge Cahill is allowing him to wear civil clothes.

Morries Hall, who was with George Floyd the night of his deadly arrest, appeared in court remotely from jail Tuesday.

Last week, Hall’s attorney notified the court that if called to testify, Hall intends to plead the Fifth Amendment, which gives anyone the right to remain silent and not incriminate themselves.

Hall has been seen and heard in multiple angles of surveillance video, police body camera footage and City of Minneapolis cameras throughout the six days of witness testimony. He was in Cup Foods with Floyd and was also in the vehicle with him when officers first approached.

Hall’s attorney, Adrienne Cousins, said Tuesday that Hall has no immunity and no protection, therefore he plans to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. She is particularly concerned Hall’s potential testimony about Floyd’s drug use in relation to his death could expose him to a third-degree murder charge.

Judge Cahill did not rule on the matter yet. He said he will allow a "narrow limited area of testimony," about Floyd’s condition prior to his arrest. He has asked the defense to draft possible questions they could ask Hall and provide them to him by Thursday, which will give Hall time to meet with his lawyer and decide if he will answer the questions.

"We need to tread carefully on this," Judge Cahill said.

There will be another hearing on this issue.

