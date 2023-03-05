Deputy, suspect shot in confrontation in Shoreline, authorities investigating

State authorities are investigating after a deputy and suspect shot each other in Shoreline early Sunday morning.

According to King County's Independent Force Investigation Team (IFIT-KC) a sheriff's deputy was investigating a ‘suspicious car’ near NE 145th St and 15th Ave NE around 2 a.m., when a confrontation occurred with a suspect. Authorities say the deputy and suspect both shot at each other, and both were injured in the shooting.

Deputies and Seattle Police officers were called to assist. The deputy and suspect were both treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.