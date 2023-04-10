Deputy hurt, driver in custody after brief chase near Burien

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one of its deputies was hurt during a brief chase that started in SeaTac and ended in Burien on Monday morning.

After 6 a.m., deputies were trying to get in contact with a driver near South 144th Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive South.

When deputies approached the driver, the driver fled.

According to Captain Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies briefly chased and stopped the car, but the driver got out and ran away. The suspect was later taken into custody.

During the short pursuit, a deputy outside a patrol vehicle was hurt while trying to get in contact with the suspect and as the driver was fleeing. It's not know how the deputy was hurt.

The deputy was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still determining what led up to deputies contacting the driver.