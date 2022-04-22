Deputy fired, arrested for trying to pay someone for sex using the jail's email

A Thurston County Sheriff’s Corrections Deputy was fired and arrested Thursday for trying to pay someone for sex using the jail’s online messaging system.

According to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), the 33-year-old deputy was arrested in Lacey at the 8200 block of Quinalt Dr. NE at 7:45 p.m. He was taken to the Thurston County Jail and was booked for computer trespassing in the first degree and patronizing a prostitute.

Authorities say on March 31, TCSO received a complaint from a woman who had used the jail’s online messaging system to communicate with her incarcerated significant other. The woman explained that she received solicitations for sex from an encrypted email. These emails contained information that would have only been available to someone who had access to the jail visitation and messaging system.

According to TCSO, detectives were given permission by the victim to access her email and communicate with the suspect. Detectives then arranged a meeting time and location with intent to exchange money for sex.

As soon as the suspect arrived at the meeting location on Thursday, he was arrested and taken to jail. The suspects name has not yet been released, and he has not yet been formally charged.

The TCSO says they are grateful for the assistance from the victim in bringing this case to an end, and for removing this deputy from the ranks of the TCSO.

No additional information has been released at this time. The case is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.