Deputies: Yelm High School football coach assaulted by opposing fan at state playoff game

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a high school football coach from the opposing team after losing a state championship game.

According to deputies, the Yelm High School football coach was walking back to his car after his team won the Class 3A championship against Bellevue when he was attacked from behind and punched in the head.

The coach was then knocked to the ground and kicked repeatedly by other individuals, deputies said. It appears the attacker was a Bellevue fan and was upset about the 28-27 game, deputies say.

"There's no excuse. If you are a spectator, be a spectator," said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. "There's no reason to go after somebody over a game."

The case isn’t currently being actively investigated due to a lack of department resources, Moss said.

The coach did not go to the hospital and did not have any major injuries, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

If you have any information on the assault, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



