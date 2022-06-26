Deputies: Woman killed in crash by suspected DUI driver in University Place

Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of a DUI crash that killed a 65-year-old woman in University Place.

Deputies were called to the crash at 35th St and Grandview Drive W around 5:51 p.m., advised that one of the people involved in the crash was dead.

According to authorities, the 21-year-old suspect was in a large SUV speeding south down Grandview Drive. A car in front of him was slowing to make a turn onto 35th St, so the man reportedly swerved into oncoming lanes, clipping the car and swinging around onto 35th.

The SUV swung around the corner and crashed into a sedan at the stop sign. The sheriff’s office said the 65-year-old woman in the sedan was killed in the collision.

Deputies said the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

The man has been charged with vehicular homicide.