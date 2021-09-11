Deputies: Woman attempted to kidnap 2-year-old in SeaTac, knocked down his pregnant mother

article

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman wanted for the alleged attempted kidnapping of a two-year-old boy and assault on his pregnant mother.

Deputies say the child and his mother were walking at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac on Tuesday when the woman tried to grab the boy, who was holding his mother's hand as they walked.

She then tried to run away with the boy after throwing his mother to the ground by her hair. The boy's mother is seven months pregnant.

Good Samaritans rescued the boy and reunited him with his mother. The suspect left the park and then boarded a Metro bus.

The boy was not hurt and his mother was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

If you identify this woman, please call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line (206-296-3311) and reference case C21028194.

You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at P3Tips.com or using the P3Tips app on your cell phone. You can also call 1-800-222-8477. It’s anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 will be paid for the tip that leads to her arrest.

