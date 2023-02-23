Deputies: Teens pursued, arrested after drunken joyride in stolen car

Three teens were arrested Sunday for taking a stolen car out for a joyride in Parkland, while driving under the influence.

Pierce County deputies say they were on patrol in the area near Portland Ave E and SR 512, when at 11:44 p.m. they saw a car speeding down the street erratically. Deputies followed from a distance, and when the car started drifting onto the wrong side of the road, they initiated a traffic stop for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

Instead of pulling over, the vehicle sped off.

Authorities note that DUI is a pursuable offense, so they chased after the suspect. Deputies used stop sticks to shred the suspect’s tires, then used a PIT maneuver to stop the car entirely near Pacific Ave S and 96th St S.

Several teens got out of the car and ran, but deputies chased them down and arrested them.

According to the sheriff’s department, the driver was a 15-year-old wearing a ski mask, and also had a bottle of tequila and a marijuana pipe on him. Deputies also arrested his 14-year-old passengers.

The driver was booked into Remann Hall for possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and eluding. The 14-year-olds were booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.