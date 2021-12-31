Deputies take armed suspect into custody in Puyallup

A man, who was wanted for a domestic violence assault with a firearm, was taken into custody Friday morning in Puyallup.

Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were called out after reports of an armed man near 179th Street East and 84th Avenue before 8:30 a.m.

Deputies said he was walking around the area.

At about 9:30 a.m., the man was taken into custody.

Roads in the area were shut down and people were asked to avoid the area.

