Deputies take armed suspect into custody in Puyallup

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:36PM
Puyallup
FOX 13 Seattle

Deputies take armed suspect into custody in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A man, who was wanted for a domestic violence assault with a firearm, was taken into custody Friday morning in Puyallup.  

Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were called out after reports of an armed man near 179th Street East and 84th Avenue before 8:30 a.m.

Deputies said he was walking around the area.

At about 9:30 a.m., the man was taken into custody. 

Roads in the area were shut down and people were asked to avoid the area.

