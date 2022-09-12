Deputies sweep notorious homeless encampment in Parkland

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Pierce County deputies swept a notorious homeless encampment in Parkland and made several arrests last week.

On Wednesday Sep. 7, deputies cleared out an encampment along 149th St S, on a private lot between Pacific Ave S and C St S. Authorities say they received frequent calls about the encampment, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and drug overdoses.

The sheriff’s office said several thefts from nearby homes and businesses have been connected to the encampment, as well.

During the sweep, authorities said they contacted 60 people living at the site and issued trespass notifications, then told them to pack up and leave. People were offered drug treatment services and housing assistance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eight residents had arrest warrants and were taken into custody. Two other people suffered medical emergencies and were transported to the hospital.

Deputies returned Thursday to make sure the lot was empty, then conducted a walkthrough with the property owner and a contractor.

On Friday, the contractor removed all garbage, which authorities say included junk vehicles, trailers and human waste.

The sheriff’s office said they are working with the property owner on ways to keep trespassers out.