Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after woman fatally shot in Lake Tapps

Deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was fatally shot in Lake Tapps overnight.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 19100 block of 60th Street East.

Pierce County Sheriff Sergeant Darren Moss told FOX 13 News that a woman in her 30s was shot outside on the street. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators said two people were with the woman and are considered witnesses.

Moss said there are suspicious circumstances and at one point was said to be an accident.

