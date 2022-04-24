Deputies: Suspects break into dispensary with front-end loader

article

King County deputies are investigating a pot shop robbery involving a front-end loader.

The sheriff’s office says around 6 a.m. Saturday, three suspects crashed a front-end loader into Clutch Cannabis in South Seattle. They went in and reportedly stole $100 in cash and $1,000 in cannabis products, then ditched the front-end loader and ran.

Authorities say no one was injured in the robbery as the shop was closed. The suspects did about $1,500 in damage to the building.

Investigators have not determined where the front-end loader came from.

This is a developing story.