Deputies: Suspect shoots man, steals his car in Spanaway

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and his car was stolen early Wednesday morning in Spanaway.

At about 1 a.m., a person called 911 to report that the man was shot in the 200 block of 160th Street South.

According to the caller, the man was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and found the man on the ground asking for help.

The man, 29, said he knew who shot him and the suspect stole his car, according to investigators.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said they have not located a suspect but the investigation remains ongoing.

