Deputies: Bethel HS student wraps belt around teacher's neck

article

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after Pierce County Sheriff's deputies say he put a belt around a teacher's neck.

The assault occurred around 9:15 a.m. at Bethel High School. A school resource deputy handled the incident and responded from Spanaway Lake High School.

The student was booked for second-degree assault and sent to Remann Hall Pierce County Juvenile Detention Center

The teacher was not injured.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Advertisement

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news