Deputies: Son in custody after couple found dead in Thurston County home

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a couple was found dead inside of a home in the Maytown area of South Thurston County on Sunday night.

At about 5 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 13200 block of Maytown Road Southwest for a welfare check on a couple.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a family member was concerned and called police when they couldn’t reach the couple.

When deputies arrived, no one answered the door but deputies could see someone through the window who was down and not responding.

When deputies got inside, they found a man and a woman in their 70s dead, investigators said.

Deputies also found the couple's 30-year-old son inside the home. Investigators said he was in violation of a no-contact order.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives interviewed him and developed probable cause to book into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder along other felony charges.

Deputies said this is a homicide investigation and remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us .

