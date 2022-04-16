Deputies shoot man in response to child abuse case in Parkland

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after an officer shot an armed suspect who was threatening to hurt his children Friday night.

According to the PCSO, a 10-year-old boy called 911 at around 8:00 p.m., saying his father had been drinking and was trying to hit him and his 9-year-old brother. The two children had locked themselves inside a bedroom.

Authorities say deputies arrived at an apartment near Pacific Ave and 125th St., just east of Pacific Lutheran University, five minutes later. While on scene, a South Sound 911 call receiver was told the suspect was armed with a pistol. According to a press release, the suspect told deputies he was going to shoot at them.

Deputies managed to get the children out of the apartment through a window at around 8:10 p.m. Shortly after, deputies advised dispatch that shots had been fired. The suspect called 911, saying he had been shot.

A negotiator spoke to the suspect for a little more than an hour before he surrendered and was taken into custody. According to the PCSO, the suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

No deputies were injured in this incident. The deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for an officer involved shooting incident.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

