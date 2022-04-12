Deputies seek suspect, car in Belfair pot shop robbery

article

Deputies need help identifying a suspect and car involved in a pot shop robbery in Belfair.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, a man robbed the Ganja Vita cannabis shop just before closing time on April 7, around 9:46 p.m.

Authorities say he first walked in around 9:26 p.m. and asked the employee what time they closed.

He reportedly came back 20 minutes later with a gun in his waistband, and demanded money from the cash register. He then drove off in a red mid-size SUV, heading north on Highway 3.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white man, around 5’9" and 190 lbs. He was seen wearing a dark beanie, dark hoodie, puffy black vest with "Ecko Unltd" in white lettering on the back. The suspect also wore a black gaiter face covering when he first walked in, then a blue surgical mask when he returned to rob the shop.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is urged to call 911 immediately, or contact Det. Mercado at (360) 427-9670 ext. 324, referencing case #22-06168.

