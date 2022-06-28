Deputies seek ID on suspect who attacked King County Metro bus passenger in 2021

The King County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a suspect who reportedly attacked someone on a transit bus nearly one year ago.

Authorities say a woman attacked a passenger on a King County Metro bus on Aug. 26, 2021. The attack happened while the bus was heading northbound on International Blvd in SeaTac.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s with short hair, and was pictured wearing a white striped shirt, white pants and large glasses, and carrying a black purse and kitchen knife.

Anyone with information on the attack is urged to contact Detective Chris Pelczar at (206) 477-0700 or Christopher.Pelczar@kingcounty.gov.