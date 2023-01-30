Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13.

Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail on $300,000 bail. He has refused to identify his partner in crime.

FOX 13 News contacted the sheriff’s department and offered to help, and hope that one of you will know who Kessler was running around with to ID the gunman.

They locked the door to the store, then forced customers at gunpoint to give them their wallets, phones and keys. They stole $6100 worth of product they stuffed in a garbage bag and $400 cash from the cash drawer.

Then, they stole a customer’s car that was later found. Fingerprints from the car and the store counter identified Kessler, but detectives have been unable to get the name of the second suspect.

"Our biggest concern, when we have robberies that go unsolved is that this emboldens suspects to commit additional crimes. Since we don't have this suspect in custody, there's also another gun that's outstanding," said King County Sgt. Corbett Ford.

The suspect is described as a black man between 25–35 years old wearing a brown and tan hat that is either Gucci or Louis Vuitton.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify him. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or text the information through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It is anonymous.