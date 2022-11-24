Deputies seek help identifying suspect who hit 2 people, fled the scene near SeaTac

article

Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who hit two people in SeaTac last week.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Nov. 15 at around 6:14 p.m., two people said they were hit by a truck near the corner of S 148th St. and 24th Ave. S.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle that fled the scene was described as a dark blue or green 199-2006 GMC truck. Additionally, there is likely damage to the side mirror and front turn signal.

The KCSO says the license plate may start with "C80" or something similar.

Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to call the KCSO at 206-296-3311, or submit an online tip here.

Please reference case number #C22038082.

This is a developing story.