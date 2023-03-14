Deputies seek help finding missing Thurston County man last seen March 9

Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a missing man who was last seen at his Rochester home last Thursday.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), 54-year-old Stephen Barton’s family reported him missing from his home located in the 760 block of Scatterview Lane SW.

His family says he was last seen Wednesday evening, and they believe he was at home early Thursday morning.

Authorities say his vehicles were also left behind on his property. Deputies searched the area with assistance of Washington State Patrol aircraft, but could not find him.

The TCSO says Barton is 5’8", with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, is asked to contact TCSO dispatch at 360-704-2740.

This is a developing story.