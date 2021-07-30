Deputies searching for suspect after deadly shooting in White Center
KING COUNTY, Wash. - One person was killed in a shooting Thursday night in White Center.
King County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the 2800 blk of SW Roxbury St. around 8:45 p.m.
The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center after suffering life-threatening injuries. Sergeant Tim Meyer said Friday morning that the victim died.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. There is no description at this time.
This is the 20th homicide of 2021 investigated by by the King County Sheriff's Office.
