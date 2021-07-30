Expand / Collapse search

Deputies searching for suspect after deadly shooting in White Center

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Q13 FOX

One person dead after shooting in White Center

Victim dies at Harborview Hospital after suffering injuries from shooting near Shell gas station.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - One person was killed in a shooting Thursday night in White Center.

King County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the 2800 blk of SW Roxbury St. around 8:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center after suffering life-threatening injuries. Sergeant Tim Meyer said Friday morning that the victim died.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. There is no description at this time.

This is the 20th homicide of 2021 investigated by by the King County Sheriff's Office.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram