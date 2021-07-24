Deputies searching for suspect after argument leads to deadly hit-and-run in Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County detectives are searching for a driver accused of killing a man with his car after an argument Saturday afternoon.
Deputies were called to the report a homicide at 106th St. and Ainsworth Ave. S.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, witnesses said two men were arguing before one of them got into his car and then ran over the other man. The victim died at the scene.
Investigators said the suspect fled the scene. No further details, including a suspect description, have been given.
Meanwhile, Tacoma Police said they were investigating two homicides earlier the same day.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
