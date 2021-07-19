Deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who killed runner in Maple Valley

article

Deputies in southeast King County are searching for the person who hit and killed a 55-year-old man who was out for a run Sunday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe the man was nearing the end of a 15-mile run just before 11:00 a.m. when he was struck by a car.

The man's body was found along the road in the 23800 block of SE 216th St. in Maple Valley.

"A preliminary investigation indicates he was likely hit by a vehicle that fled the scene leaving little evidence behind," Sgt. Tim Meyer wrote in a news release. "This is a tragic case that cost a Maple Valley family their beloved husband, father and son."

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line 206-296-3311 and reference case C21022337.

You can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound using the P3Tips app on your smartphone.

