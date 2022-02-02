Deputies searching for couple who never returned after day of target shooting in Pierce County

article

Deputies in Pierce County are searching for a couple who didn't return home after a day of target shooting.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Jaydn Noakes and Garian Reynolds told family members that they would be home by dark on Tuesday. They did not return home and haven't made contact with their families.

Deputies said they searched for the couple through the night but weren't able to find them on any forest service roads.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the Greenwater area and may have seen the couple's truck, a gray Toyota Tacoma with temporary tags, to contact them. If you were at the shooting pit on FS 70 on Tuesday, deputies would like to hear from you.

Authorities said it's unclear if the couple had emergency supplies to spend the night in the freezing temperatures.

