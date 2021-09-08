Deputies searching for 15-year-old girl wanted in deadly Maple Valley hit-and-run

King County investigators say they have probable cause to arrest a 15-year-old girl allegedly involved in a July hit-and-run that killed a jogger.

Greg Moore, an avid runner, was hit and killed on a road not far from his home early Sunday, July 18.

Surveillance video captured Moore running at 6:10 a.m. Based on his location, they believe he was hit at 6:16 a.m. on SE 216th St. near Maple Valley. About a minute later, a gray Toyota Camry, believed to be an older model between 2002-06, was seen running a stop sign just up the road from where Greg was hit.

When analyzing the video, investigators noticed there was another car traveling closely behind the Camry that also flew through this stop sign, as if both cars were traveling together, and in a hurry to get out of the area. Other surveillance video shows the two cars were traveling together on the same route where Greg was running shortly before they believe he was killed.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, investigators recovered the Toyota Camry but said the teenage suspect was still outstanding.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the suspect or a description of her.

"Maple Valley lost a beloved husband, father and friend far too soon," said King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht. "Nothing will bring Greg home, but I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the MARR detectives who have worked this case tirelessly since July," said Johanknecht. "I also want to express my gratitude to the Maple Valley community, who refused to let Greg’s memory fade."

"When this first happened, I was willing to consider forgiveness, and, maybe I will be again but at this point I’m just angry." Greg's wife Michelle said it’s been hard to fathom that if the Camry is the car who hit Greg, that the other driver following the Camry has also not come forward. "I would’ve understood that they maybe panicked in the moment, but it's been three weeks."

Michelle is doing everything she can to find the answers she so badly needs. The family has set up a website whokilledgreg.com and raised over $35,000 for a reward.

"I need to know and like I said I need to have a conversation with that person or write a letter to that person and illustrate to them what they took from me, what they took from my family."

Detectives ask that if you have any tips to please call them into Crime Stoppers, where you can remain anonymous if you’d like. You can call in tips using the P3 tips app on your smartphone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

