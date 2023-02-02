Deputies search for suspects who shot, injured a man in White Center

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in White Center on Wednesday.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), just before 11:00 p.m., someone called 911 to report a shooting near the corner of SW 97th St. and 8th Pl. SW.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was immediately treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

His current condition is unknown.

The KCSO says at least two suspect may have been involved. They searched the area with a K-9 unit, but the suspects got away.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the KCSO.

This is a developing story.