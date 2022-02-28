Deputies search for suspects in Port Orchard pot shop robbery

article

Kitsap County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a marijuana shop in Port Orchard.

Investigators said the two armed suspects robbed a store in the 1700 block of Village Lane on Friday at 10:50 p.m.

The suspects forced two employees into the back room where one employee was hit with the butt of a shotgun. That employee's Chihuahua named Teekah was so frightened that she took off out the door and is still missing. Anyone who sees Teekah is asked to call the store at 360- 813-3369.

The suspects fled in a stolen car with an undisclosed amount of money. Deputies said the car was found.

Deputies described one of the suspects as a white man, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tan Adidas-style shoes.

The second suspect is described as an unknown race or gender, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Detectives are looking for any information about the suspects. Anyone who can identify or has information is asked to call Det. Eric Adams at 360-337-4998.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward offered of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

These pot shop robberies are continuing at a record rate. FOX 13 recently aired a special called 'The Spotlight: Pot Shop Robberies' highlighting the reasons why the shops are being hit and the changes to the laws that owners and employees want as well as information on what steps owners can take to protect their stores.

You can watch it below:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram