Deputies search for suspects in Port Orchard pot shop robbery

River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:35 PM PST until TUE 5:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:10 PM PST until WED 12:55 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:05 PM PST until WED 9:54 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:48 PM PST until THU 2:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:15 PM PST until TUE 1:54 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:16 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM PST until WED 8:48 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until WED 7:42 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clark County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
Coastal Flood Advisory

from MON 10:24 AM PST until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Deputies search for suspects in Port Orchard pot shop robbery

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a marijuana shop in Port Orchard

Investigators said the two armed suspects robbed a store in the 1700 block of Village Lane on Friday at 10:50 p.m. 

The suspects forced two employees into the back room where one employee was hit with the butt of a shotgun. That employee's Chihuahua named Teekah was so frightened that she took off out the door and is still missing. Anyone who sees Teekah is asked to call the store at 360- 813-3369.

The suspects fled in a stolen car with an undisclosed amount of money. Deputies said the car was found.  

Deputies described one of the suspects as a white man, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tan Adidas-style shoes.

The second suspect is described as an unknown race or gender, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes. 

Detectives are looking for any information about the suspects. Anyone who can identify or has information is asked to call Det. Eric Adams at 360-337-4998.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward offered of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

These pot shop robberies are continuing at a record rate. FOX 13 recently aired a special called 'The Spotlight: Pot Shop Robberies' highlighting the reasons why the shops are being hit and the changes to the laws that owners and employees want as well as information on what steps owners can take to protect their stores. 

You can watch it below: 

The Spotlight: Pot shop robberies

Amid a rise in pot shop robberies, police are trying to track down the bandits before someone ends up dead: "I got shot in the leg, I got shot through and through in the arm, I got shot through the abdomen." And legal marijuana dealers who pay billions in taxes are asking why the government put them in a bind and then turned a blind eye: "If we could take credit cards, everything would change overnight."

